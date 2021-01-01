Kickstart your generative AI journey with our 10-step plan.

Not sure where to start with generative AI? See what your public sector peers are doing and use our 10-step, 30-day plan to hit the ground running with your first use case.

The public sector guide to getting started with generative AI

Its impact will be huge. Yet, right now, only 15% of business and IT decision makers feel they have expert knowledge in this fast-moving area. 1

This comprehensive guide will not only bring you up to speed, but it will help you chart a clear path forward for adopting generative AI in your agency or institution. In it, you’ll find:

A quick primer on generative AI



A 30-day step-by-step guide to getting started



KPIs to measure generative AI’s impact



Domain-specific use cases and customer stories from the city of Memphis, the state of Minnesota, the U.S. Department of Defense, and more.

Dive in today to discover how generative AI can help deliver new value to your organization.

1. Google Cloud Gen AI Benchmarking Study, July 2023