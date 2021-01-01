H1 60 characters et ipsum dolor sit amet phaerta et purus

180 characters lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Mauris id auctor erat. Mauris cursus pharetra purus, et blandit magna condimentum et felis.

H1 60 characters et ipsum dolor sita amet phaerta et purus

180 characters lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Mauris id auctor erat. Mauris cursus pharetra purus, et blandit magna condimentum et felis.

H1 60 characters et ipsum dolor sit amet phaerta et purus

180 characters lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Mauris id auctor erat. Mauris cursus pharetra purus, et blandit magna condimentum et felis.

days

hours

minutes

H1 60 characters et ipsum dolor sit amet phaerta et purus

H1 60 characters et ipsum dolor sit amet phaerta et purus

H1 60 characters et ipsum dolor sit amet phaerta et purus

180 characters lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Mauris id auctor erat. Mauris cursus pharetra purus, et blandit magna condimentum et felis.

days

hours

minutes

H2 80 characters lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit

Et harum quidem rerum facilis est et expedita distinctio. Nam libero tempore soluta nobis est eligendi optio cumque nihil impedit quo minus id quod maxime placeat facere possimus, omnis voluptas assumenda est, omnis dolor repellendus. Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet ut et voluptates repudiandae sint et molestiae non recusandae. Itaque earum rerum hic tenetur a sapiente delectus, ut aut reiciendis voluptatibus maiores alias consequatur aut perferendis doloribus asperiores repellat


Generative AI opens up a new avenue, allowing people to think fundamentally differently about how business works. Whereas AI and ML were more about productivity and efficiency — doing things smarter and faster than before — now, it’s ‘I can do it completely differently than before’.

—Carrie Tharp, VP Strategic Industries, Google Cloud

120 characters autem quibusdam et autae officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet voluptates repudiandae sint.

—Firstname Lastname, Title lorem ipsum dolor set amet
icon-quote

OPTIONAL EYEBROW

H2 50 characters lorem eusa qui dolor sit elis amet

180 characters autem quibusdam et officii debitis rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet quibusdam et officiis quibusdam et officii debitis rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet quibusdam et officiis

Link text

H2 50 characters lorem eusa qui dolor sit elis amet

OPTIONAL EYEBROW

H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

105 characters autem quibusdam et officii debitis rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet quibusdam et officiis

Link text

OPTIONAL EYEBROW

H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

105 characters autem quibusdam et

Link text

OPTIONAL EYEBROW

H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

105 characters autem quibusdam et officii debitis rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet quibusdam et officiis

Link text

H2 50 characters lorem eusa ipsum dolor sit elis amet

H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

Date XX, XXXX [SH-M]

Tracks available:

H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

Date XX, XXXX [SH-M]

Tracks available:

H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

Date XX, XXXX [SH-M]

Tracks available:

H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

Date XX, XXXX [SH-M]

Tracks available:

H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

Date XX, XXXX [SH-M]

Tracks available:

H2 50 characters lorem eusa ipsum dolor sit elis amet


H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

Date XX, XXXX [SH-M]

Tracks available:


H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

Date XX, XXXX [SH-M]

Tracks available:


H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

Date XX, XXXX [SH-M]

Tracks available:


H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

Date XX, XXXX [SH-M]

Tracks available:


H3 28 characters lorem ipsum

Date XX, XXXX [SH-M]

Tracks available:

H2 50 characters lorem eusa ipsum dolor sit elis amet

countries

Country one

Country two

Country three

Country four ~ without images

icon-expand-all



,

Speakers

Firstname Lastname

Developer Advocate of Machine Learning,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

Firstname Lastname

Customer Engineer,

Google Cloud

A detailed image description
A detailed image description
A detailed image description

ALL DAY TRACKS

Day 1 Agenda

  • 8:30 AM–09:30 AM
    Registrations
  • 9:30 AM–09:40 AM
    Opening Keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
  • 9:40 AM–10:00 AM
    Pushing the limits of BigQuery with Kabam
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
  • 10:00 AM–10:40 AM
    Fast analytics at scale with Google BigQuery
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 10:40 AM–11:00 AM
    Break
  • 11:00 AM–11:20 AM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 11:20 AM–11:40 AM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 11:40 AM–12:40 PM
    Lunch
  • 12:40 PM–01:00 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:00 PM–01:20 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:20 PM–01:40 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:40 PM–02:40 PM
    Closing keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 2:40 PM–03:40 PM
    Happy hour

Day 2 Agenda

  • 8:30 AM–09:30 AM
    Registrations
  • 9:30 AM–09:40 AM
    Opening Keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
  • 9:40 AM–10:00 AM
    Pushing the limits of BigQuery with Kabam
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
  • 10:00 AM–10:40 AM
    Fast analytics at scale with Google BigQuery
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 10:40 AM–11:00 AM
    Break
  • 11:00 AM–11:20 AM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 11:20 AM–11:40 AM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 11:40 AM–12:40 PM
    Lunch
  • 12:40 PM–01:00 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:00 PM–01:20 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:20 PM–01:40 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:40 PM–02:40 PM
    Closing keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 2:40 PM–03:40 PM
    Happy hour

Day 3 Agenda

  • 8:30 AM–09:30 AM
    Registrations
  • 9:30 AM–09:40 AM
    Opening Keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
  • 9:40 AM–10:00 AM
    Pushing the limits of BigQuery with Kabam
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
  • 10:00 AM–10:40 AM
    Fast analytics at scale with Google BigQuery
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 10:40 AM–11:00 AM
    Break
  • 11:00 AM–11:20 AM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 11:20 AM–11:40 AM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 11:40 AM–12:40 PM
    Lunch
  • 12:40 PM–01:00 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:00 PM–01:20 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:20 PM–01:40 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:40 PM–02:40 PM
    Closing keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 2:40 PM–03:40 PM
    Happy hour
icon-expand-all

Agenda

  • 8:30 AM–09:30 AM
    Registrations
  • 9:30 AM–09:40 AM
    Opening Keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
  • 9:40 AM–10:00 AM
    Pushing the limits of BigQuery with Kabam
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
  • 10:00 AM–10:40 AM
    Fast analytics at scale with Google BigQuery
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 10:40 AM–11:00 AM
    Break
  • 11:00 AM–11:20 AM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 11:20 AM–11:40 AM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 11:40 AM–12:40 PM
    Lunch
  • 12:40 PM–01:00 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:00 PM–01:20 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:20 PM–01:40 PM
    Session Title
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 1:40 PM–02:40 PM
    Closing keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Speaker: Name, Title, Organization
  • 2:40 PM–03:40 PM
    Happy hour

Track 1

Track 2

Track 3

  • 8:30 AM–09:30 AM
    Registrations
    Registrations
    Registrations
  • 9:30 AM–09:40 AM
    Opening Keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
    Opening Keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
    Opening Keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
  • 9:40 AM–10:00 AM
    Pushing the limits of BigQuery with Kabam
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
    Pushing the limits of BigQuery with Kabam
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
    Pushing the limits of BigQuery with Kabam
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ

Agenda

Track 1

Track 2

  • 8:30 AM–09:30 AM
    Registrations
    Registrations
  • 9:30 AM–09:40 AM
    Opening Keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
    Opening Keynote: Lorem ipsum dolor sit
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
  • 9:40 AM–10:00 AM
    Pushing the limits of BigQuery with Kabam
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ
    Pushing the limits of BigQuery with Kabam
    Firstname Lastname, Position, Company XYZ

Our partners

Platinum

Partner
Partner
Partner
Partner
Partner
Partner
Partner

Silver

Partner
Partner
Partner
Partner

Three-promo module. 40 characters max = two lines max on mobile.

h3 headline 30 characters max

Donec rutrum congue leo eget malu suada. Praesent sapien massa, creallis sollicitudin malesuada euse consecturuer.

h3 headline 30 characters max

Donec rutrum congue leo eget malu suada. Praesent sapien massa, creallis sollicitudin malesuada euse consecturuer.

h3 headline 30 characters max

Donec rutrum congue leo eget malu suada. Praesent sapien massa, creallis sollicitudin malesuada euse consecturuer.

Two-promo module. 40 characters max = two lines max on mobile.

h3 headline 30 characters max

Donec rutrum congue leo eget malu suada. Praesent sapien massa, creallis sollicitudin malesuada euse consecturuer.

h3 headline 30 characters max

Donec rutrum congue leo eget malu suada. Praesent sapien massa, creallis sollicitudin malesuada euse consecturuer.

One-promo module. 40 characters max = two lines max on mobile.

h3 headline 30 characters max

Donec rutrum congue leo eget malu suada. Praesent sapien massa, creallis sollicitudin malesuada euse consecturuer.

Download the guide

Your guide is ready

You’ll also receive an email with a link to the guide. Be sure to check your inbox.

Download now
Learn more
See the blog
Contact sales

Thank you for registering.

You’re confirmed to the The public sector guide to getting started with generative AI.

Thank you for your registration, we look forward to seeing you at the The public sector guide to getting started with generative AI.

Learn more
See the blog
Contact sales

We’re working on your registration.

Thank you for your interest in The public sector guide to getting started with generative AI.

We received your registration of interest and will follow up with a confirmation if your name is added to the guest list.

In the meantime, get started with Google Cloud to browse solutions, products, and services.

Learn more
See the blog
Contact sales
Follow us